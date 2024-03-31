Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.87

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.87 and traded as low as $7.72. Citizens shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 9,200 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Citizens Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $44.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 3.09%.

Citizens Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.95%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

