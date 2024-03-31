CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Buys New Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 265.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,793 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12,475.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,632,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,694 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.54.

Get Our Latest Report on GE

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

GE stock opened at $175.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.12. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.