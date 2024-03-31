CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Cuts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PLD. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.80. The company has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

