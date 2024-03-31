CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,924,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,277,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 77,343.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,572,000 after purchasing an additional 222,750 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $191.88 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.