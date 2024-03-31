CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT opened at $235.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $236.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.67 and its 200-day moving average is $210.75.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

