CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VBK stock opened at $260.72 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.