CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 9.2% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.85.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

