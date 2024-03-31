CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VEA opened at $50.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

