CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Sells 592 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.5% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,932,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,993,000 after purchasing an additional 548,206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $155.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

