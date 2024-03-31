Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 65,729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $27,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

CTSH opened at $73.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSH. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

