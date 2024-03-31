Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.18

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.18 and traded as high as C$1.26. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 4,900 shares changing hands.

Colabor Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.98. The company has a market cap of C$126.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.18.

About Colabor Group

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.