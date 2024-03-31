Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (SBND) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SBND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SBND opened at $18.40 on Friday. Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14.

Get Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $911,000.

About Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF

The Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF (SBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Short Term Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indices from different segments within the fixed income space. The six sub-indices each have fixed weights within the fund. SBND was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.