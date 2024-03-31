Comerica Incorporated to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.02.

CMA opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.20. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.10%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Comerica by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Comerica by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

