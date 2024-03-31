Compass Point Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Compass Point reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PEB. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.

In related news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $178,708.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 254,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 112,472 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,656,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,683 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at $950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,252,000 after purchasing an additional 112,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,453,000 after buying an additional 140,799 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

