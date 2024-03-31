Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $78.26

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.26 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 83.93 ($1.06). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 83.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 134,297 shares.

Concurrent Technologies Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of £71.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,175.00 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.33.

Concurrent Technologies Company Profile

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

