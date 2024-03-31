Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.33. 9,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 33,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Converge Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This is a boost from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.77%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

