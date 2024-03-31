Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.86

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.86 and traded as high as $11.00. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,039 shares.

Corner Growth Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.