Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Receives C$1.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.42.

CJR.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.30 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$1.00 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.65 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

About Corus Entertainment

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.79. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.76.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

