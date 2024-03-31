CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $159.31

CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 159.31 ($2.01) and traded as high as GBX 171.50 ($2.17). CQS Natural Resources G&I shares last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.17), with a volume of 527,653 shares traded.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 159.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The firm has a market cap of £114.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,143.75 and a beta of 1.03.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

CQS Natural Resources G&I Company Profile

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

