Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cummins comprises 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Cummins Stock Down 0.0 %

CMI opened at $294.65 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

