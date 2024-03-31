CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd.

CVB Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 52.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

CVB Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

CVBF opened at $17.84 on Friday. CVB Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.88 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David A. Brager acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 152,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,634.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 59,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,498.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CVB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVBF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens started coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

