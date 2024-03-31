D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Short Interest Down 12.7% in March

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the February 29th total of 5,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.7% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after purchasing an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $164.55 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $165.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.