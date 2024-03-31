DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Domo has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $1,003,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 881,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,955.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,556 shares of company stock worth $1,605,967. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Domo by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Domo by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domo by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

