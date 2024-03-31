Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.
Denison Mines Stock Performance
Shares of DNN opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.15.
Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Denison Mines
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.