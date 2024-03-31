Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Shares of DNN opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.67. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.15.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1,069.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denison Mines Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Glenorchy Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 235.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Denison Mines by 44.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

