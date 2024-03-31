Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 11,752 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPBFree Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.66% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 577.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

