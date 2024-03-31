Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,038 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XTFree Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $59.62 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $61.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $56.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

