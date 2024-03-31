Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,752 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,186 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,796,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,017,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,447,000 after acquiring an additional 505,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,005,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $63.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.47. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

