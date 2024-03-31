Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total transaction of $617,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.40, for a total value of $617,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,452.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $252.31 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.15 and a 12-month high of $256.53. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.11.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.81.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

