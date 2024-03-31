Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 114,302 Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,000. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FDIS stock opened at $82.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $62.65 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.