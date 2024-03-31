Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,184 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,082,000.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $58.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $58.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.