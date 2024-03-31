Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $8,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VIGI opened at $81.53 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

