Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 31,825 Shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of iCoreConnect worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iCoreConnect during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ICCT opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. iCoreConnect Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $20.70.

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

