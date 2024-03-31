Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,001 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,480,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,771,000 after acquiring an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,939,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,007,000 after purchasing an additional 634,966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 123,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,041,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,509,000 after purchasing an additional 649,939 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

