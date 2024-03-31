Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,950 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.0% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.80. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3065 per share. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

