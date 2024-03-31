Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,861,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.17 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

