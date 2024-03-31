Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 50,745 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $122.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $224.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

