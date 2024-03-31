Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.5% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,633,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

