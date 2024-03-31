Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.28 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,125,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,540,000 after buying an additional 166,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 726,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 84,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 166.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 283,759 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 235,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after buying an additional 104,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.92 and a 12 month high of $46.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

