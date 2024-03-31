Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $17.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

VYM stock opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average is $109.47. The stock has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

