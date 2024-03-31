Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $354,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.07 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

