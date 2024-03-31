Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,277,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,356,000 after acquiring an additional 314,855 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,432,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,390,000 after acquiring an additional 153,669 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,524,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,508 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,306,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,886,000 after acquiring an additional 566,822 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.35.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

