Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.43 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $55.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3452 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

