Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.04 Million Position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 9.97% of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Price Performance

BATS VFMV opened at $111.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.18.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.