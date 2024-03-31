Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $9,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 506.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 20,217 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 22,996 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $447,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.41 and a one year high of $59.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.