Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Invests $203,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,856.9% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 45,612 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 142,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NKE opened at $93.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

