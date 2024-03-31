Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 177 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.8% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $182.61 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.