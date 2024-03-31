Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $5,312,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 613,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,519,868.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $11,099,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,282,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,812,157.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total transaction of $5,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,519,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,222 shares of company stock worth $126,839,880 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.96.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

