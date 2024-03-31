Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after purchasing an additional 909,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,762,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,762,000 after purchasing an additional 431,597 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,713,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,094,000 after acquiring an additional 84,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,205,000 after buying an additional 44,993 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 53.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,796,000 after acquiring an additional 721,999 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

ANGL opened at $29.02 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.