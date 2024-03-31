Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

