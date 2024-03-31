Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,761 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.25 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

